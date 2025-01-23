Storm approaching Ireland and UK is 'likely a danger to life'

Storm Éowyn is expected to hit parts of the U.K. and Ireland, according to the United Kingdom’s national weather and climate service.

January 23, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live