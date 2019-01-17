Strong explosion, fire hits French university building

Bystander videos capture moment gas cylinders atop a science building exploded at France's University of Lyon. Three students were slightly injured, officials said.
1:23 | 01/17/19

Transcript for Strong explosion, fire hits French university building
