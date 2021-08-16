Transcript for Taliban says everything is ‘peaceful’ as civilians race to flee Afghanistan

Gonna get right to Afghanistan this morning where the Taliban is now officially in control. Armed extremists took over the president's palace after he fled the country and now does a massive effort to evacuate Americans living there as thousands raced to the airport. Desperate to get out. ABC news is also learn that president Biden will address the nation this afternoon as a situation in Afghanistan deteriorates. 5% to speak around 3:45 PM eastern and we'll bring that Eli. When it happens right now we want to go to ABC news senior foreign correspondent in panel in Kabul Afghanistan tracking the latest forest high in. Hi Diane there are two Kabul's today does one. Well life is com. Kind of returning to some semblance of normality. But it's a new Afghanistan it's Afghanistan under the Taliban. That Reuters and a role on street corners were seen them patrolling around the city's heavily armed that white flag flying. I was seeing them in humvees with kalashnikovs and guarding the entrances to buildings key junctures. Roadblocks around the city. What I also notes is driving around the city is we didn't see one single woman out of that room effects of a half of the population. He's now behind closed tools afraid to go out because of what's Taliban rule is going to mean. Despite what the Taliban leadership has said that they we'll Scholl and guarantee women's rights. The women of Afghanistan just don't believe that certainly for now there is set climates affair the other Afghanistan is one that we've seen. Down at the airports just tragic caught breaking scenes of chaos. People who fear for their lives of effect cool by the Taliban they will be killed and we've seen the Taliban do this. In other parts of the country desperate to get to the Apple's. Now despite the deployments of thousands of troops not just from the United States but from other NATO countries. They seem unable to secure the permits us to have an orderly exits. Of staff. Diplomatic staff. But also foreigners who works full NATO countries who they promised. These as promised promised an exit strategy that was seen them rush owns of the runway was seeing them try to cling onto airplanes. Running in fronts of airplanes as a taxiing trying to get off the rom way. That's what it means for a loss of these people left behind. Says a lot of fear a lot of chaos and a loss of doubts we waiting for the senior Taliban leadership. To probably make that way from dove off cuts whether dean base for years now. To Kabul and then we'll see what statements are made will come a security guarantees. What kind of promises of really going to be made an almost to the women of the country I think to a certain extent. They were slightly course doubts. By the speed of their environs and now bringing in hundreds more fights is from other parts of the country to try and at least provide some semblance. All of security. But how this country has changed how the city is changed injustice faced a 2448. Hours it's hard to describe. I'm for the majority of Afghans to future. For the moment. Looks very very bleed. Diane. Right ABC news senior foreign correspondent in panel in Kabul Afghanistan thank CN. And let's go to ABC news senior pentagon reporter Louis Martinez for more on this Louis. US troops out the Kabul airport have actually returned fire in at least two incidents that we know so far what can you tell us about the security situation there. This is the security situation and at the airport is pretty dire HC you seem to see the videos. Of the crush of Afghan civilians who have arrived there on the tarmac headed toward a civilian part of the airport. We are aware of these reports and so our military officials they cannot provide as many details as to what exactly happened whether there was an exchange of fire or not. On ABC's Martha Raddatz is reporting that. There was. This is some kind of a situation there were some of them armed men approached and in self defense. Though he's US military personnel responded. But we're not sure exactly whether these words. Some people who were approaching with. Bad intent or if this was just a miscommunication but obviously a very tense situation there you have. Almost 2000 soldiers fats at the airbase in the shooting at the airport in Kabul trying to maintain security. As easy flights try to get out. Intel says that everything is peaceful and that that's their goal here are they allowing civilians to go to the airport in late. If that's another issue that's unclear we had some early indications that pick from but from the Taliban. On that they wanted to restore order in the city now does that mean that they're going to allow foreigners. Who have been living in Kabul they had to the airport he seems like that is going to be a case we're getting some conflicting information as to whether that. Will apply to Afghans. Particularly. On these Afghan civilians who worked for the United States as interpreter for providing support over the last two decades. We know that there are tens of thousands of them who have applied for these visas. The United States has said in statements as recently as last night that they intend to get them out. But it remains unclear whether the Taliban. Whether they will allow that to take place because they control the city as you heard from me and that means to control the roadways if they control the road the approach to the airport and don't allow Afghans to cry stack could be a very serious situation. That's some are calling assaulting an intelligence failure but officials tell ABC news that key intelligence assessments did consistently predict. But the Taliban could overwhelm the country within just weeks but that policy makers. Did in listen to cool is to blame here. There's no doubt that you are hearing universally here in Washington that this was any major intelligence failure on the part of the United States. I'm the what we're talking about is that there were assessments made by the US but by any different national intelligence Director of National Intelligence. That's estimated maybe six months to a year. Four. And they they Afghan government to be able to hold out. If things remain the same you cannistraro. That Afghan military who that was just put us continue receiving some support from US. And that you had an Afghan government obviously that collapsed or we instantly or bill last week. But we are reporting that there were some even additional intelligence that indicated that they that timetables or much much sooner than that. On that indicated that with me yes a more dire predictions that within weeks. Peak Afghan government could collapse now let's remember this was a decision the president biting me back in April. Ended this decision. Entwistle posted carry I have a withdrawal carry elderly through September but the US military. They exited early they've ramped up very quickly for their own security purposes and for all intents and purposes this withdrawal was completed in mid July. Maybe that helped spur sings along maniac is one reason why the intelligence assessments for. So. So the UN Security Council is holding an emergency meeting on Afghanistan this morning what can we expect to come out of that. Well are in midseason obviously some concerns about the situation there inside of Afghanistan. There's always discussion when the UN Security Council gets together about. Presenting a united front I'm in terms of like let's get restored to their restoration of order on let's maintain. Continuity of government analysts maintain human rights. Those are all on certain questions right now I'm all is for certain is that the Taliban is now in control of Kabul in control of Afghanistan. We know already that two members from the current permanent members of the CN Security Council that the Russia and China have issued statements. China has said that they respect the will of the Afghan people. Almost recent very could reach out offered to the Taliban. We know that Russia is playing more row we didn't see. Role I'm so. Then we know what the United States is saying the United States is telling the Taliban. Don't mess with the US operations to get out Afghan civilians and Americans from inside Kabul. And we know that general MacKenzie the head of US Central Command me dad. Warning in person to Taliban leaders yesterday then cutter. Finally Martinez at the Pentagon we appreciate the update Lee thank you.

