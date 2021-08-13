Transcript for Taliban seizes 3 cities in 24 hours as US sends troops to evacuate Kabul embassy

And Afghanistan's second largest city of Kandahar fell overnight as the Taliban closes in on the capital of Kabul. Now the by the administration is sending more troops in to get Americans out just two and a half weeks before the scheduled withdrawal of all US troops. Senior foreign correspondent in panel has the latest. This morning Afghanistan. Reeling as around 3000 US troops set to deploy back into Afghanistan. To held an emergency evacuation of some embassy staff and others out of Kabul. As the Taliban's grip around the country titans with up to 3500. Troops to be stationed in Kuwait on spam by. Officials refusing to cold the deployment of combat mission all an evacuation our job higher now with this additional plus up. Is to help facilitate the safe movement. Of civilian personnel out of Afghanistan this is the Taliban take key southern stronghold overnight. The country's second largest city of Kandahar fell after had been pointing the government releasing video of some of the clashes. And the key southern city of last GigaOM was toppled this morning. In just one week they've taken at least fifth. Jeanne provincial capitals including most of its major cities this video released by the Taliban purport to show the forces taking key strategic sites. One shows fighters at police headquarters in had rats. The country's third largest city the group also overtaking can't sneak the key location on the road to Kabul. Most Afghan forces being Oprah run under surrendering or defecting some fear the Taliban could take the country's capital in just weeks. Possibly by the twentieth anniversary of the September the eleventh terrorist attacks. Who more than possibly tell us that tiny end zone on. This mom and this is grant we would be ending knock. In grace is fit those who stand to lose the most the women of Afghanistan. A generation of Gilles who grew up without access to education and drawings no faithful the Taliban will once again. A cold fast away. Yeah I know that everything that they know they know and they happened we have dean. But not so black and stricken teen years is that part of your chattering. Should the top among. Our. And in panel joins me live now for more on this Ian. The Taliban have seized three more major cities in just 24 hours how is this happening so quickly. Yeah I mean tat this has given 24 hours when you and I last spoke I mean that the pace of events is who will direct. It's hard to get your head brown quiet how fast it's happening. And the meaning of its old because every single hour it seems things just continue. To get worse sadly looks like the Afghan army clearly just crumbled as was always the fear that they didn't have the stomach for the fight. The small hard core elements who work prepared to stand and fight would just. Not enough against the resilience of the Taliban. You know that the Taliban have always ready being being ready to fight and die for their country Taliban commanders has said if we. Dolly it's victory if we win its victory while. Good luck trying to fight that it it's almost impossible and now can gospel and classic gospel and seems to me they're now and he really to make decisions left Mazar. The Taliban is traditionally derived a Mamie pashtuns. As many composed of different ethnic group and they traditionally held out. But how much longer and then Kabul yet Americans and now plan to evacuate some almost all of that their NC staff the British Canadians. But during the same and Afghans aren't stupid they can see the news headlines just like you and I count the writings on the wall and you and you can get out should now. Now how much time do you think those people have to get out how much send US troops have to try to get them out safely. And what happens if cobble does fall to the Taliban. Yummy both great questions. Of these almost impossible to answer how much time nobody could have predicted the pace of the Taliban advance. I mean given the current trajectory of events you would think it's a master days before there at the gates of Kabul. And they took gas and A which is a city that lies just an eighteen miles to the south. Have cobbled yesterday but they'll already control. A district between ghastly and Kabul so a place of of these visited with the tenth mountain division the US. Military before that's now been in the hands of Taliban for a long time. So they could be that very quickly my own view my guess is that they won't want to take on the American military in that way they've had. Everything go that way because it didn't attack the US military as they withdrew from the country. So so I don't think that will happen. August 31 is a deadline for that withdrawal to be completed and you go to assume that after that all bets overall. Either the government surrenders tries to cut some kind of final deal. All the Taliban just take over the whole country and if they do for the people of Afghanistan. It just got back at least twenty years for the women and the gills of Afghanistan. Is get him back to century. And in you know it's in less than a month were going to be marking twenty years since 9/11. If Afghanistan falls entirely under Taliban control how does that affect our safety here at home. Yeah I look I do I absolutely understand. Why the mothers and fathers of the men and women who said say enough it's twenty years our sons and told to shouldn't be in harm's way anymore bull walks. Legal rights bats when he year anniversaries coming up. I'm the 9/11 attacks were conceived and planned in Afghanistan. At what we're now seeing. As the Taliban sweep forward to is the re creation of vast and governed spaces in the town abandoned operates home just on the road. Operate without Qaeda. How they'll break. Ice is also in the country other terrorist groups a rules say that. And there is a real danger that there's hung governed spaces refit the heads of the British military to currently serving head to the priest nutri the equivalent the chairman of the joint chiefs. Just this week warned that if if Afghanistan fractures there's a risk that extremism. And terrorism returns and that of Kohl's will pose a risk. Not just of the country but potentially to the region there is a today severe risk that they're becomes a hope that of extremism once again. And we know when did being anywhere else in the region nobody even in any of the neighboring countries because we didn't cut any kind of deals. We are hundreds and hundreds of miles away nor could she took that what happens on the ground. Has just disappeared. Is is Joseph Biden cycle moment I think the comparisons are are from veteran unfortunate. But will he be remembered for having made a disastrous decision I think the risk of very very high. Right senior part. Correspondent in Italian thank you. And as you mentioned the situation in Afghanistan is a major challenge for the Biden administration. The promise of troop withdrawal started with president trumpet an early July here's how president biting defended his decision. To deliver on that promise and pull US troops out of the country. By the end of on. Likelihood there's going to be. Fatale bond overrunning everything and owning the whole country is highly unlikely. Now the Taliban is advancing much faster than a president predicted but he maintains the Afghan people have got to fight for themselves. AB she Stephanie Ramos has the latest good morning Stephanie. Diane good morning the administrator at this point denies that they were caught off guard by the Taliban's swift advances but it was just. A little more than a month ago when president Biden said the Taliban. Overtaking the entire country was highly unlikely but today the rapidly deteriorating situation in Afghanistan is proving. Well it's not the reality. President bite and avoided questions on this yesterday but we're told that behind the scenes he did meet with key advisors before signing off on that decision. To send US troops back to Afghanistan to help evacuate the US embassy. One official tells a BC the Taliban gaining ground and putting pressure on major Afghan cities was a significant factor. The top Republican in the senate Mitch McConnell who has previously opposed removing troops from Afghanistan. Let me Biden's decision overnight saying the president's strategy has turned the situation into a global emergency. And the cost and ramifications what Ethel calls the world. McConnell was also critical of former president Trump's plan to remove troops from Afghanistan. And this week I asked the president blighted if the Taliban's swift advances would change his draw down plan he says no. But the Afghan seemed to fight for their nation but that the US will remain committed to supporting Afghan forces with food and funds Diane. All right Stephanie Ramos the White House thank you. An earlier on GMA former State Department official and ABC news contributor colonel Steve again your talked about what he's watching out for women in Afghanistan let's listen. In this administration it said this is not in evacuation. But is that really what we're looking at. Michael I think that the administration that cannot be surprised that Afghanistan is falling but they're certainly shocked at how quickly it's falling and so. That's why you're seeing this rapid buildup of military force to get enough people in. To make sure that if Kabul eventually cut collapses the will be able to get all US citizens. All US troops and diplomats out so surprising that no shocking yes. And with the Taliban's surging. Yet thousands of US troops who were moving and it seems like a pretty Dicey situation that's going on what on the wrist here. They it is very Dicey the risks are that dead Kabul actually collapses so the administration had hoped that the Afghan government would be able to defend itself. At least in some parts of the country but as the country continues does collapse that's after city after city surrenders to the Taliban. The next siege will be the siege of Kabul. And the administration certainly it has the idea. That they don't want another Tehran they don't want another Ben Ghazi where they actually see the US embassy overrun and US citizens either captured or killed. It definitely don't want that fit NL were a month ago provides sort of a highly unlikely the Taliban would overrun everything. Did the administration misjudged the situation. That. They may have minus judge Michael the effect of the announcement that the US was leaving so candidate Biden and president Biden made it very clear that the US was getting out of Afghanistan so the real shock may have come when it was a definitive. We are leaving. And you think about if you're an Afghan troop out in the field. It's weird government does not have the support of the people that effect on the morale pulls the government and the people trying to defend. May have been sort of the last straw and precipitated the eventual downfall of the country. And we saw that the president Biden didn't respond when a reporter asked if if is Afghanistan lost. But in your opinion is Afghanistan lost. That Michael will be answered very soon it could be weeks it could be days as Ian points out but being rapid shock. Here of the decline and loss these cities certainly puts the question in place. All right our thanks to see again years for that interview.

