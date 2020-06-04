Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for Teachers at a school in Queensland, Australia, gather for group exercise
--
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"0:58","description":"The teachers still complied with social distancing rules, implemented to stop the spread of COVID-19.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"70000556","title":"Teachers at a school in Queensland, Australia, gather for group exercise","url":"/International/video/teachers-school-queensland-australia-gather-group-exercise-70000556"}