Transcript for Thai cave conditions challenge rescuers

I'm James only full ABC knees in tight on. We've given about fifteen minutes from the cave where those boys are stuck to give you an idea of the kinds of conditions possessed face with. This is a huge mountain range it's cool to sleeping lady and we understand a decade is just under way neck looks to be. So we wanted to show you what the kind of conditions might be like inside. When you go to that cave entrance it's it's drawing. When you get further rain you start to see more and more wartime this is the kind of conditions that that facing. Bury jockey eight rock. The warts very very murky. You can imagine if you're -- having to deal with these sorts of conditions you can imagine if you an eleven year old boy having takes three and outs of dates because. They saps who this tape does actually openoffice but you can't see and should say it's under wartime. And that's precisely the issue stick they want these boys to have to dump their heads in the water that it woman to have to dice. They want to be able to keep their heads above the surface the whole way through and to do that they have to wait for the water to recedes. The problem without is that Larry monsoon season now. The rain is held off so far but if it comes again it's. This water levels will keep going up and announce they might miss that chance. James on the ABC news in time out.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.