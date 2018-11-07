Thai Navy SEALs release video of cave rescue efforts

More
The video shows part of the dramatic rescue of the soccer team.
3:07 | 07/11/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Thai Navy SEALs release video of cave rescue efforts
Yeah. Yeah. A.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56517229,"title":"Thai Navy SEALs release video of cave rescue efforts","duration":"3:07","description":"The video shows part of the dramatic rescue of the soccer team.","url":"/International/video/thai-navy-seals-release-video-cave-rescue-efforts-56517229","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.