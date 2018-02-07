Thai soccer team trapped in cave 10 days found alive

More
A soccer team of 12 boys and their coach were found by rescuers after being trapped in a cave for more than a week in Thailand
27:08 | 07/02/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Thai soccer team trapped in cave 10 days found alive

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56321304,"title":"Thai soccer team trapped in cave 10 days found alive","duration":"27:08","description":"A soccer team of 12 boys and their coach were found by rescuers after being trapped in a cave for more than a week in Thailand","url":"/International/video/thai-soccer-team-trapped-cave-10-days-found-56321304","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.