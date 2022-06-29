Thousands forced to evacuate as wildfire rages in France amid heat waves

ABC News Chief Meteorologist Ginger Zee discusses the raging wildfires in France where thousands of people were forced to evacuate as Europe deals with unprecedented heat waves and droughts.

