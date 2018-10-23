Transcript for Thousands struggle to reach US border

And I want to get over to that migrant caravan the group is now 7000. People strong and seemingly still growing. People are sacrificing. It all really in hopes of a better life and Mac gunman is traveling with them in Mexico Matt. Saint guy and we've watched this migrant care and swell from about 3003 days ago to 7000 now. We're in the town of weeks up and people camped out here overnight basically occupying. Every available where. Where they've been given directions by organized walking around on bull horns. Generally telling them to clean up I'm tidy up I think today's going to be arresting people are exhausted from having marched. 52 miles over the past couple of days ago we see them just trying to. Resting here having a bite to eat but. The longer this lasts. The bigger the concern here for aid humanitarian crisis because Mexico is never seen anything like this 7000 people. If shorter facilities for no bathrooms for everyone people are lining up behind me to get food you see it we'll be back with respect but we'll dealing few people. Hauling out tracks trying to tighten its place but overnight we heard twenty people were evacuated to the hospital here we solved. The body of one young man who was crushed again. After he fell off a truck he was hitching a ride on and we've seen babies candid Q at ambulances. We've been meeting in the middle of the roadway as they walked little triage center set up to. Try to treat them in and send them back on the way sale. Pretty difficult site you know there's one thing that I you wouldn't talk about. We've been mingling with these people talking to them for days now and I've seen thousands of faces. I spent seven years in the Middle East and president trump said that there are middle easterners and members of the MS thirteen gang here. I would recognize a Middle Eastern accident Arabic accent and I have. Seen zero evidence of that we cannot verify whether or not they're MS thirteen gang members in this group I would be shocked if there aren't criminals. Part of this group but. Take a group of 7000 people anywhere and you are likely to find people with some sort of criminal history. That said everything that we've seen over the past couple of days has been peaceful people have been helping each other out. Strangers. Banding together to help carry other people's children helped carry bags. They try to clean up after themselves but. This is increasingly. A difficult situation. For all of these people and we are starting to see the onset. Of the T you know where the people we've been following throughout a man named Bryant who spent 22 of his 27 years in Texas. The Sanofi can go on May want. Hundreds of miles apart since Honduras and they're very very tired so today they'll likely take a break. Reassess and we are likely to see some people began to splinter off and try to hop trains. Heading northwards towards the US border and it's a very long run the closest ordering McAllen Texas 15100 miles away. More likely people head where the train had to next few north towards west Texas Arizona. In California that's up to 2400. Miles away to a long journey. One major hitch we are likely to see at some point. A confrontation between Mexican authorities and these migrants overnight Mexican Interior Minister saying. They're gonna draw a line at this and they're not going allow people to leave this state of she office in this southern. Area of Mexico. Unless they begin to apply for asylum through the proper channels they can't have them running roughshod over Mexican law. But that means that at some point they're gonna have to try to round them up if these people continue to refuse to accept that asylum status. Diane. Friends that's smack gunman there for Mexico traveling with the Miami.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.