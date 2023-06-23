Titan victim’s deaths ‘brought the world together,’ uncle says

Samad Dawood, the brother and uncle of Shahzada and Suleman Dawood, got to see “the extremes of human experience” with the search for his family members, which resulted in news of their deaths.

June 23, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live