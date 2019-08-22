Transcript for Titanic dive reveals 'shocking' finding

Time is apparently running out for the wreckage of the Titanic. Historians aboard a sub that explored the ship wreck for the first time in fourteen years seat part of it. Part of it are decaying rapidly especially on the starboard side the deck houses collapsing along with the state rooms. The officers' quarters or all but gone including a favorite among Titanic fans. The captain's bathtub. The future of them. Iraq. Is going to continue to deteriorate over time. It's a natural pro SaaS. The these are natural types of bacteria and so. The reason that did you duration process ends up. Being quite a bit faster so it's a group of bacteria. A community that what are working some radically. To eat if you will the iron and manganese sulfur that makes up the steel. Fascinating strong currents and salt corrosion are also to blame.

