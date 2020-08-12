Tornado whirls across Saudi Arabia desert

More
Footage captures a large tornado swirling across a desert landscape in Saudi Arabia.
0:42 | 12/08/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Tornado whirls across Saudi Arabia desert

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:42","description":"Footage captures a large tornado swirling across a desert landscape in Saudi Arabia.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"74592054","title":"Tornado whirls across Saudi Arabia desert","url":"/International/video/tornado-whirls-saudi-arabia-desert-74592054"}