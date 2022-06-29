Tourists survive avalanche on Kyrgyzstan's Tian Shan mountains

Ten people on a guided tour of Kyrgyzstan's Tian Shan mountains survived an avalanche, captured on video by one person who took shelter behind a rock and described it as "being inside a blizzard."

