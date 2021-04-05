Tower of Pisa reopens to tourists in Italy

Italy's Leaning Tower of Pisa reopened to tourists on Saturday, almost six months after closing amid the pandemic.
1:36 | 05/04/21

Transcript for Tower of Pisa reopens to tourists in Italy
