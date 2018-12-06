Trump praises dictators including Kim Jong Un, Vladimir Putin and Rodrigo Duterte

As president and on the campaign trail, Trump extended kind works to global strongmen like Kim Jong Un and Vladimir Putin.
1:17 | 06/12/18

Transcript for Trump praises dictators including Kim Jong Un, Vladimir Putin and Rodrigo Duterte
Such a bad guy with the world times since got Shane was a bad. Advantage really did. You know what he did well. He killed terrorists. We would be so much better off if Qaddafi. We're judge right now if these politicians went to the beach and didn't do a thing and we had Saddam Hussein. And we had given up in judge and zapping terrorism all over the place would be at least they killed terrorists yeah. Feeling we're getting things. And a relation. Rush that would be a good. Back to be a great thing. Does he could really help us we have a big. 88. Very successful you have many games they lived the leaders. Garcia conferences can happen. President of the Philippines and representatives. Yeah me. It was started coming very good relationship I met him I've spoken with them and I met him and I think that he really wants to do a great job for North Korea yeah. We weren't even worse.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

