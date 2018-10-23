Transcript for Turkish president says Jamal Khashoggi's death was a 'planned operation'

We begin with that new twists in the murder that Washington Post columnist and the Turkish officials now say. That he was killed by the saudis NA savagely planned operation. Molly hunter as the latest from in stumble Molly were getting. A new version of events it sounds like from both Turkish officials and from the saudis. Kate and that straight San for the first time not to thanked Turkish official but Turkish president airline has gone on the record he's spoken publicly. For the first time in three weeks and he basically methodically walked us through all of the evidence. That we've heard from anonymous sources said and we talked so much how anonymous Turkish sources have. Picked their moments picked their publications that kind of giving trip in trip trip of information but airline has now laid it all out and hunted Diane. Accused Saudi king some on he's been hit some big questions left. And honestly that the questions that we had so why did take the saudis seventeen days to admit that they kill Jamal to show the white is a Saudi explanation keep changing. Where is the body who is the collaborator here and it apparently disposed of the body and then ten million dollar question of course spent. It's who ordered this attack and that big question of course I think a lot of Saudi Arabia's allies may not want the answer. That question by and speaking of that is. The saudis now have yet another version of what happened to Jamal could show he including explaining that whole body double. What's going on there. That happen. My head is spinning I I I wish I give you more of what's going on the basically. CNN was given those images of the surveillance video purporting to show a democracy of the body double leaving a conflict literally wearing to -- showed years. Clothing apparently. Well now the saudis are saying well yes there won the body double but not what you think we actually were gonna take to mother showed he to a safe house for 48 hours. Because he didn't want to return to Saudi Arabia so we were gonna send the body double outage the world. And sneak off the real jamaat they're sending to Saudi Arabia the whole thing is just. Stunning and Diane you know I think we can say it lacks any proof fun what does this version four now of the story. I mean I don't have enough finger and Diana attack exactly. Irate so with all these different. Accusations all these different versions of events or ever changing version of events from the Saudi government. Accusations from the Turkish government is either side of planning on presenting the public was any hard evidence any time soon. Well that so we are hoping for a today when president at a want to at this stage the stage in front of parliament he and the world's attention and and as we've talked about. I can't remember the last time the world tended to see the Turkish presidents speak and we are hoping he was against some sort of presentation you know placed some audio shows and video. But napping and in fact he didn't even mention that reported on here that's been talked about so much in the last couple of weeks. Didn't even mention having video so that's still one of the big questions if that actually exists and if the Turks have that will they share it. And lastly the CIA director is in Turkey now what do we expect and that is it. But hopefully that hurts my share some of the gut that they've got against she will. Actually be meeting with Intel officials would Turkish authorities can certainly be asking all of these big questions do you have the idea of the video what can you tell us. And when she heads back to Washington hopefully she'll have some answers for president sense that the US can move forward. If and when not take any action against Saudi Arabia and Diane all right Molly hunter from his stumble Turkey Molly thanks.

