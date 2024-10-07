Uncle of teen killed by Hamas speaks out

Elad Levy last heard from his niece Roni Eshel, an IDF lookout soldier, on the morning of Oct. 7th. A little over a month later, the IDF confirmed she was killed in the Hamas attack.

October 7, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live