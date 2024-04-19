Understanding the implications of Israel airstrikes on Iranian city

ABC News’ Phil Lipof spoke with former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for the Middle East, Mick Mulroy, on the airstrikes launched by Israel to Iran.

April 19, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live