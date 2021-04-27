Former US ambassador to Ukraine says Putin ‘needs to find a way out’

ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks to former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine William Taylor about calls for a 'no-fly' zone over Ukraine, and if there’s any off-ramp for Vladimir Putin.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live