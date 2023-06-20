US Coast Guard leading search for lost submersible vessel

ABC News’ Kyra Philips speaks with Rear Adm. John Mauger, commander of the First Coast Guard District, on the mission to find the missing submersible before oxygen runs out.

June 20, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live