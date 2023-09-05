‘US national security hangs in the balance': Alexander Vindman on Ukraine war

ABC News’ Martha Raddatz spoke with twins Alexander and Eugene Vindman, U.S. Army veterans who were born in Ukraine, about the state of the war and what it will take for Ukraine to win.

September 5, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live