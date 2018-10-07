Transcript for US tourist killed by stray bullet in Mexico City

An American tourists celebrating her wedding anniversary has been killed in Mexico City. Police say 27 year old talk Dion and her and ten go was hit by a stray bullet while leaving a restaurant. Authorities believe the gunmen was targeting someone at a nearby bar. In a statement our agendas employer in San Francisco called her a great passionate rising star. Similar to rest in Haiti has prompted the US State Department issue a travel warning nonessential US embassy personnel. For now being given the option to leave Haiti because of the ongoing violence just being linked to the government attempts to raise fuel prices.

