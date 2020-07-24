Vehicles carefully push through a flooded tunnel

More
An intense storm brought heavy rain and flooding to the streets of a Saudi Arabian city.
0:59 | 07/24/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Vehicles carefully push through a flooded tunnel
He. They.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:59","description":"An intense storm brought heavy rain and flooding to the streets of a Saudi Arabian city.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"71973920","title":"Vehicles carefully push through a flooded tunnel","url":"/International/video/vehicles-carefully-push-flooded-tunnel-71973920"}