Transcript for Venezuela unrest ongoing after Trump administration sanctions country's oil company

Moving on to the unrest in Venezuela at the trump administration sanctioning many isn't as state owned oil hoping to appoint a squeeze on president meant Euro. After her this after recognizing. The opposition leader one YE though as the country's interim president. Cody Wendell is in cannot pass at the National Assembly coney why are these sanctions a big deal. Well they're a big deal look at Venezuela here relies on oil exports over 90%. Of its export revenue and let up expect it expected to immediately loans accessed through seven billion dollars. Eleven billion dollars over the next year this is huge and it's something we've been waiting for the sea at the trump administration would take that step. And now they have. And now it's hard to be a Maputo and Don here. And there's another protest expected what's the mood on the ground. There's a lot of protests expected for tomorrow we are waiting right now if you didn't or my shoulder there right beyond that now mayor we are waiting. On blonde white though I believe he just arrived actually speaking so we expect you'll get more information. About that protests and what we can expect. But it's likely to get more violent especially at night says these up protests sort of devolved into violence and clashes at night. Thank you so much Tony.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.