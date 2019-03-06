Transcript for Venice cruise ship crash injures 5

An out of control cruise ship rammed into a dot if you look at this footage that we're showing you right there pretty terrifying. And it rammed into a dock in a tourist boat when a busy Venice canals Sunday morning five people were injured so I wanna go to David Wright in London. With more. In Venice David. Why wasn't the ship was gonna say lucky little. Why isn't this ship able to stop. The ship wasn't able to stopping. It's being guided in by tugboats. And one of the steel cables attaching it to the tugboat snapped. Let me set the scene for you here this is. One of the most popular tourist destinations in the world the dough just palace here the bridge of sighs saint mark's square. And right over here is where that the cruise ships come in. Towering over the rest of Bennett's 2500. People on board this ship it comes right in along this. This waterway here and where it splits the grand canal one way and adjudicate canal the other it went down adjudicate canal. Being tugged by these two tugboats this steel cable snap and the ship was out of control but the waterways are narrow enough. That it's tough to stop a 900 foot long luxury liner before it smashes into the other side. This one you can see when we were closer a little bit this morning where it dragged along the though the cement of the dock where a hundred yards or so before finally smashing in. Do that river boat and if it hadn't dragged along the docket could easily have plowed into some of the buildings here. So this was the ocean liner equivalent of a fender Bender serious stuff. But the thank both of part is that it wasn't much much worse. Yes thankfully and I did mention that five people were injured are they okay. They've suffered minor injuries these were mostly people who were on board the riverboat they saw the cruise ship bearing down on them the horns blaring. But these were elderly tourists and they struggled to get out of the way in time before that boat made landfall some of them simply slipped and fell but. I a nerve rattling experience to be sure and one that people here in Venice are concerned about the bigger picture. Already this is a city that's overrun by tourists if we walked just a little bit down that way the these cruise boats. Cruise ships bringing in 2500 tourists at a time flooding in already flooded city. And there's been a lot of concern about whether it's really safe to have them here. Are right David thank you so much for joining us certainly happy that everyone was safe.

