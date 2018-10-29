-
Now Playing: Who is Jair Bolsonaro?
-
Now Playing: Venice experiencing its worst flooding since 2012
-
Now Playing: Woman celebrates 118th birthday in Bolivia
-
Now Playing: Indonesia Lion Air flight crashes into ocean shortly after takeoff
-
Now Playing: Red Sox win, the caravan rests, Pittsburgh mourns: World in Photos
-
Now Playing: Plane carrying nearly 200 people crashes into sea
-
Now Playing: Indonesia Lion Air flight crashes with 189 aboard
-
Now Playing: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's down under tour coming to a close
-
Now Playing: Stabbing at China kindergarten
-
Now Playing: Woman injures 14 kindergarten students with knife
-
Now Playing: Bear rescued after falling into hydropower station
-
Now Playing: Tour Seoul with your very own 'Oppa'
-
Now Playing: Swimmers compete in Hong Kong, migrant toddler laughs in Guatemala: World in Photos
-
Now Playing: Archaeologists uncover 3,000-year-old burial sites
-
Now Playing: This indulgent dessert puts a new spin on cookie dough trend
-
Now Playing: Family fights off attack by mother bear in British Columbia
-
Now Playing: Meghan and Harry's wedding outfits now on display
-
Now Playing: Migrant caravan hits close to home
-
Now Playing: Merchant asks thieves to return and rob him later
-
Now Playing: Ethiopia appoints 1st woman president, after approving gender-balanced Cabinet