Transcript for Venice is being flooded by the highest tide in more than 50 years

Julianne before you go we're seeing some pictures from Dennis the showing some serious flooding. We've seen this happen before a so what makes this time different. Right so at Venice says that the same OK and missed him but actually it's really getting back at the name and because what's the levels. On now reaching an all time high they have not been this high in this city. Since 1966. More than fifty is since the ward says. Have reached so six feet. Deep and even some of the most central pots. All but Venice the iconic. Some remarks while wet tourists that usually are a bulletin stay pretty dry. When when they get in front of the cathedral that is not completely under what the city they've had to put on that cat walks and walkways. So that tourists and that weighed as a met weather is Kemp. Move across. This says he and things I'm now look it I'm really really critical for this and credit for this very very the tourist hot spot. But I was pretty into kind of I just wanted to say just a few things I think that many put this into contacts in the happens how Venice is struggling of amendment not just with these rising floodwaters. But also just the city's infrastructure itself 26 million tourists a yet the city receives. And it has 54000. Permanent residents say in recent years we've seen. Then this says the citizens and their residence in Venice bottling not pay me these rising floodwaters but also waste too many tourists and the city can really accommodate. I'll admit I was one album a few years ago and no beautiful beautiful place and when we I saw the headline I thought. I think is always on the water right but obviously this is just in incredible scene that's happening there I'm as we look at it.

