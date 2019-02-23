Violent protests at Venezuela's borders

More
Food and medical supplies have been stockpiled on the Colombian and Brazilian sides of the Venezuela border for weeks.
0:42 | 02/23/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Violent protests at Venezuela's borders

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61262531,"title":"Violent protests at Venezuela's borders","duration":"0:42","description":"Food and medical supplies have been stockpiled on the Colombian and Brazilian sides of the Venezuela border for weeks.","url":"/International/video/violent-protests-venezuelas-borders-61262531","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.