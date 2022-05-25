Volodymyr Zelenskyy has 'risen to Churchillian heights': Former NATO commander

ABC News' Linsey Davis spoke with former NATO Supreme Allied commander and retired Adm. James Stavridis about his book, "To Risk It All," on the essential qualities of leadership and decision making.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live