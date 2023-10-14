'This is a war, not another military operation': IDF spokesperson

International spokesperson for the Israel Defense Forces, Jonathan Conricus joins ABC News Live to discuss the country's anticipated ground incursion into Gaza.

October 14, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live