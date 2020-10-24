3 waterspouts seen around Greek island

More
Three waterspouts were spotted swirling simultaneously off the coast of Rhodes, Greece.
1:12 | 10/24/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 3 waterspouts seen around Greek island
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:12","description":"Three waterspouts were spotted swirling simultaneously off the coast of Rhodes, Greece.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"73809323","title":"3 waterspouts seen around Greek island","url":"/International/video/waterspouts-greek-island-73809323"}