Waves of plastic pollution spoil Brazilian beach

A massive wave of trash washed up on Sao Conrado beach in Rio de Janeiro, leaving the pristine tropical beach blighted by piles of garbage.
0:42 | 01/05/21

Waves of plastic pollution spoil Brazilian beach
