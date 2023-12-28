The Year 2023: Breaking News & Newsmakers

David Muir and the ABC News team cover breaking news events around the world that defined 2023. Ongoing wars, natural disasters, and the best of humanity shining through some of the darkest moments.

December 28, 2023

ABC News Specials

