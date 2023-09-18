One year since Mahsa Amini’s death in Iran

ABC News’ Linsey Davis reports on the state of the “Women, Life, Freedom” movement one year after the death of Mahsa Amini in Iranian custody sparked protests over the treatment of women in Iran.

September 18, 2023

