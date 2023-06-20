Young Ukrainian dancers find refuge in the US

ABC News’ Alexis Christoforous reports on young ballet dancers who have been able to escape the war in Ukraine in hopes of carrying on Ukraine’s culture and art into the future.

June 20, 2023

