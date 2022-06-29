Activist uses social media to fight stigmas on blindness, deafness

Caterina Rivera, the founder of Blindish Latina, joins ABC News Live to highlight misinformation and stigmas around blindness and deafness ahead of International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live