Baby bird makes incredible landing in little girl's hair

More
A Canadian dad captured the incredible moment a baby bird decided to land in his daughter’s hair.
0:58 | 06/23/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Baby bird makes incredible landing in little girl's hair
Oh my goodness tonight to capture that. It's on your hair and they're they would look let's let. I'm just can't really put it back to an amateur taken put back in the street and back in the street that a division of the mother and other computer. Well. Yes the government picking up on that ranch amazing occasions. And on back up a little bit but they let him. So many put it a little higher for the trees. Another pilot on a thicker part of the ref stood them up the mother's right there waiting to get the Gertrude. You really athletic Democrats are a lot of they don't they go they go. This is. The most amazing things. Anyone has ever captured. On an iPhone.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:58","description":"A Canadian dad captured the incredible moment a baby bird decided to land in his daughter’s hair.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Lifestyle","id":"71396330","title":"Baby bird makes incredible landing in little girl's hair","url":"/Lifestyle/video/baby-bird-makes-incredible-landing-girls-hair-71396330"}