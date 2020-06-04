Transcript for Catching Up with Rick Springfield during the coronavirus pandemic

For so many music has become one of the best ways to cope with the stress of the isolation of being quarantine. Some of the biggest names in music are lending a helping hand by offering free mini-performances online like this one. Everyone's at home on their computer with their screaming kids and burned out spouse That's rock legend Rick Springfield there and his bandmates offering up a free zoom session for fans on social media. It gets even better because Rick Springfield is joining us now from California. First, it was bon jovi last now Rick Springfield. I'm living my high school dream right now. Thank you for being with us. Thanks. You changed the words from "Human touch" to "No human touch," where did you get the idea first to switch up the song and make something out of it? Well, I wanted to, you know, add a little humor to all of the dark -- the dark news coming down about the virus, so I -- "Human touch" song just seemed like a pretty obvious one to parodied. It worked out. What's been the reaction that you've been getting from your fans? They love it. Over a couple million views already. I'm also doing how to play "Jessie girl" in 60 seconds but I keep get interrupted. We have how to write a song in 60 seconds. I'm going to have a lot of guests on. That should be a lot of fun. I love that. I heard the producers checking in you earlier, thank you so much for doing this. You said, I'm not doing anything else. This is a pretty awesome way to keep busy right now? Yeah, I tell you, I have lived in my studio. I'm in my studio now. I've been in here doing videos, I have put videos up for fans of regular songs. We had a virtual happy hour the other night for some fans which was pretty cool. Yeah, doing everything we can. What are you hoping your fans take away from all of this? Oh, I hope it lifts the spirits. Actually, every artist that's doing something like this, it lifts their spirits as well. Just doing it lifts my spirits. I'm hoping that translates to anyone that to tunes in out there. Let's lift some people's spirits right now. You're going to perform that song right now. Let's get to it. Ladies and gentlemen, Rick Springfield with "No human touch." Take it away. I'll give it a shot. You're welcome. everyone's at home on their computer with screaming kids and burned out spouse got rubber gloves and hazmat suits but no toilet paper in the house sanitizing for a while Sorry. Feeling good I wouldn't have to wash my hands 50 times sick of counting 20 step back, girl we don't need the human touch we're all free from the human touch we'll succeed if we all don't touch social distance I don't touch my face I use my elbow when I need to sneeze and if I cough out on the street, yeah, they look at me like I'm a disease I can't get tested they assured I could go get one any time the stores are all empty of the food I like my only option is a hunger strike I canceled all my gigs I put away my mic we don't need the human touch we're all free from the human touch please six feet stay in touch we'll succeed if we don't touch social distance social distance That was great. That just put a smile on my face. I was laughing out loud. That was a fake sneeze right, Rick, just checking. Yeah, my phone fell down in the middle of that. Live television. That was amazing. Thank you so much for spreading some joy for us today. Rick Springfield, keep doing what you're doing. Thanks for being with us today. Thank you. We have some final thoughts

