Cookie Monster front door display is a treat for kids this Halloween

More
A Pennsylvania woman transformed her front door into Cookie Monster to celebrate Sesame Street’s 50th anniversary.
0:41 | 10/25/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Cookie Monster front door display is a treat for kids this Halloween
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:41","description":"A Pennsylvania woman transformed her front door into Cookie Monster to celebrate Sesame Street’s 50th anniversary. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Lifestyle","id":"66538407","title":"Cookie Monster front door display is a treat for kids this Halloween","url":"/Lifestyle/video/cookie-monster-front-door-display-treat-kids-halloween-66538407"}