Transcript for How a detective is bringing mindfulness to his community through the pandemic

As we wrap up our spotlight on police officers making a positive difference and today the detective in Wisconsin. Bringing lying plans to his community interactions in the midst of this. My name is Martin's home is currently is science detective bureau weren't at all Paul. Feel he went. I'm still control division the first she writes I didn't classes that are happy marriage marriage was twenty yards and two lost its. Since our time. In transition so peaceful and our investigations this isn't a school resource officers. Troll Paul supporter of this. That's the only information officer what are the things that inspire you to be integrate these posts what is to stay in contact with our community. I just turned out to be voice out of our department. Since this pandemic into sharper focus really Larson groups that are. Aren't you yeah yeah yeah yeah yeah I did not lose possibly because I didn't lose. What all of us who these are sheer who need it wasn't intentional. To be artists just what are. Absent host Cincinnati DH actually there's more poor people shouldn't we didn't. This is our hero who was writing posts usually it's me but right after four. The reaction there have been millions probably if everyone is Smart people. Or who did this for everyone's current ardent. It is right here. With our community members these posts are you my that is shared experiences and I walk or. I was just on the continent where we just want to hear he says she. Stopped. Don't be guided by anywhere because it is really may not only impacted this. Us all. Some people went face that situation there's a choice either. You could very well could you all its costs receipt. Or. You can focus all his attention to the present moment. Isn't this moment that we decide in my ability part of the solution or contributes to file. My unsolicited crisis is not suitable. You stated mark. Words of wisdom we on needed to hear on this Friday our thanks to the detective and all the officers making positive contributions. To the communities they serve.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.