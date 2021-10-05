Gorilla shares tender moment with human mom and baby

Kiki the gorilla, a mother of five, shared a very tender moment with a woman visiting Boston’s Franklin Park Zoo with her 5-week-old baby.
3:21 | 05/10/21

