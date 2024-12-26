A guide to getting rid of unwanted holiday gifts

ABC News’ Phil Lipof spoke with retail analyst and financial expert Hitha Herzog on the best ways to navigate returns of unwanted gifts and how some retailers are cracking down.

December 26, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live