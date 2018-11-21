'Journeys of Faith with Paula Faris': Kellyanne Conway describes her faith

The counselor to the president told ABC News' Paula Faris that people shouldn't doubt Trump's faith.
0:48 | 11/21/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for 'Journeys of Faith with Paula Faris': Kellyanne Conway describes her faith
You are counselor to the president you have hazy air. But does your faith ever clash with his that there are a lot of PP claims to be Christian and there are many vets. If that question has christianity do you think that they sent the white nation and here's why his christianity. Is personal to him and that is his belief system. Ands but isn't christianity. TOI it's loving guidance loving people and it's allowing people to see that there's something different inside of them. And did they will know your questions about her love for one another and when people don't honestly Steve have from the they should look a little harder. In fact they should look at all I mean people are blinded by the earned partisanship. Summer blinded by their own lack of thief. In our leader's inner institutions there are some thank you still can't get every election it was two years ago.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

