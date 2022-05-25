Pentagon holds briefing on latest security assistance package for Ukraine

ABC News’ Alex Presha and ABC News contributor and former CIA field operative Darrell Blocker discuss the new $700 million security assistance package from the U.S. to Ukraine.

