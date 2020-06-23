Transcript for Promoting literacy by providing free books to kids in need

Books of course play such a key role in children's learning, growth and development. As schools across the country were forced to close during the pandemic, many are worried how their kids' academic progress is going to be affected. Our next is a mom who's taking matters into higher own hands, to help improve literacy in Cleveland's inner city by providing free books to those in need and joining us now, founder of literacy in the H.O.O.D., chrishawndra Matthews. Good to see you, explain the name and the mission. Literacy in the H.O.O.D. Literacy in the H.O.O.D. -- it stands for helping out our disenfranchised. Our mission is for parents to create a space in the home. Where thinking, reading, learning and playing is part of the culture of their home. Our statistics show, kids are learning more than 1 million words. They're reading 20 minutes a day. If you take that 20 minutes times 365, one million number. Trying to help parents understand why they should be reading 15, 20 minutes every day. Now, you have some numbers there. You have a son, 9-year-old in the house, tell me how he and how you being a mom to a 9-year-old boy impacted you and having this mission in the first place. Me living in the inner city, that's the rent I could afford. I began to notice that my zip code had a lot to do with what resources were available and if you give me two seconds. I lived in the zip code that surrounded a suburb. The suburban part of the district, because of their tax dollars, they had more resources than the lower part of the district, although we shared that same zip code. I'd find myself driving to the suburbs to find literacy and reading programs that would be adequate for a 3-year-old. I know you have plans to continue this mission for the summer, but we have a little something that we'd like to pass along to you. A little surprise. We know some people. You've been such a leader in Cleveland promoting literacy. Disney, our parent company here at ABC, they want to help your organization, they're providing a 1,000 new books for kids of all ages that's going to you. I was going to ask you reaction -- well, I don't think I need words. Thank you so, so, so much. Thanks for covering this. And we appreciate reporters such Thank you so much for that. It's good to see you.

