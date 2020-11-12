Transcript for Robin Roberts presents a Thrivership Award to Abi Brittain

And here now to introduce you to our final award recipient of the night. Just happened to be a big Kansas City Chiefs stand so reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs safety to run Matthew is here. Thank you rather bristle prosecutor rent receivables are considered Kansas City. Who even problem local for a hotel workers who worked tirelessly during this pandemic to keep people safe. One of those workers is that there's me Britain whose inspired us about a story. Nursing career maker true heroes. She's a mother the movie where and now the recipient of the drivers should war. More. So in 1999. At highway as a single mom that she wonderful boys that were won in two years old at the time. I was all trying to figure out when I wanted to do next in line. December 26 1999615. In the morning I get a call on my house. I mean something happens I'm sorry. Anyhow. He said Shannon he said. Having in the boys have been in a terrible accident. Nice Hodges since clashes. My friend over there. To the right side of the car when I found out later that I was doing 25 and I was hit by next ucits CEO is doing about ninety miles per hour. I didn't realize in the time. My son Zachary had flown out of the car through the windshield and they found him actually up the road. Camrys seeing him really really really scared I didn't really understand at that point in time what had happened. Mitt nowhere and was when I need everything hurts. And I remember my mom. Timing. Is sitting down any explaining Snead and although my son looked normal. That he had had this severe head injury and I don't know that I have ever reach the lower point and emotionally in my life. There is a nursing and that I remembers so much. From during that time. A lot so much to dance. My memories and as. An Angel. She's someone that was paris' save lives send. She saved my life. So after then directed apps right. The hospital I definitely felt that I was destined to do something in my life since first being a mom was that first thing. I had and the child with a brain injury and I'm Alan visible injuries and I was over coming but I truly felt a calling to get back listeners. So from that time accident happened so when I got to Lockett processed Asian take my diploma hang call myself a nurse. The way is nine and a half years so noisy. Almost a decade and I worked very hard to get to Wear away. Absolutely credit and to this day and any other nurses then I meant it then wonderful on my journey with the reason I became a nurse. Oh yeah. So my sons today are getting. Pretty well Zachary is doing a wonderful job and his work. Such a special and sweet kid I mean he. It's gonna make me tear up really. What. My mom and my brother and I have been hero and was really tragic but we have been managing you can buy. Through all of the struggles that we had been Leon Guerrero have managed to. Push turn to. C today. During ho but especially as an extra helpful that I have had an issue that I had in my past that is definitely. A big part of my life is trying to let people know just how malignant. Hoping to get better here now live from her high. Honeymoon. In an undisclosed location don't want away newlywed and newly about a partnership award winners having Britain and her wife. Man I'm so let me draw cries it's your honeymoon. Either should hear all but who freaked me. And everything like battered rightfully so congratulations would you like to present that your wife win. The driver shift toward. Ramping it. Don't. Mike didn't do well yeah you are souls so incredibly deserving you both have been working around the clock. During this pandemic had you been able. To relax at your honeymoon. Then that your it is fifteen is in my life those cards so it's been. Absolutely amazing being here engines can industries are and we hear its toll renewed and ready to come back and tackle co written. Yeah. They're here we'll read reset undisclosed location you gave it away you know we're trying to clear. Hope and nodded off Bob I know that when he returned from your honeymoon that you're planning on buying. A new home and Zachary is gonna live there with few in a basement. Apartment he's doing so well I'm so happy to see him doing so well so what are you looking forward to be being all together under one roof. For asset most important thing is that we always have these others Baxter's Notre Dame at one of Athens down a bit someone also how does that make you laugh. Or remember why you see Gil more grateful for we have as you know I've learned that every day is the gift she's an anti Tamar an end. We try to reenact every part of her life was just loving each other completely and trying to be green. Good to the people around us. Commanders are something you would like to saying. About the survivorship award winner sitting next to. I mean under this. So proud over a lover to death and so happy for what she's done so. You know Buhner soon. Give give back what she has received. I couldn't agree with you more and what makes this that says its nurses are unsung heroes I've said this. Countless times you are truly on on the front lines but especially during. This time and Abbie what we are going through. As a world not just the nation to the world with what the pandemic. There message that you have for your fellow front line workers as we go through this process. It the most important message is to never get back saying no dates every second as a nurse a doctor and aid anybody that taster lesions it is that we have a message to get people. Not messages it with a good fight we can overcome anything that's been our. Certainly there's hardships that people face that are more serious and my making the most important thing is always remember to be gratitude and it's. Position mental change you have to making her mind it's some believe that you can succeeded to encourage the others around you she succeed just as much as you have. Game isn't yet. But he held it is to give people hope and you are. I guess so happy you have done so much to get back before I let you go want to tell you about a gift for you and your friends back at the hospital. The beauty brand Kirkland hydration is donating. 1915. Full. Which will benefit all the pro white workers. Which it sold. Why don't don't don't hang out does for congratulations again I see you. Abby and her colleagues in Kansas are just some of the hundreds of thousands of front line workers all across this great nation who have worked tirelessly. And often for many days and weeks away from their own families to help keep Americans safe during this pandemic the doctors. Nurses. EMTs. Firefighters. Food workers custodians. Truck driver school teachers a list goes on and on and on they're all heroes. They're all drivers. We did not want to share these stories tonight without recognizing you. And the sacrifices you and your families have made in continue to make thank you. And bush you.

