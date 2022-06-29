Runners strut down DC street in annual high heels race

I'm 74 years old. It's just about coming out and enjoying yourself and being something you're not. And it's about love, about life," one runner said.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live