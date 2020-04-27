Transcript for How 1 small business is still decorating others’ lives despite COVID-19 pandemic

business in the midwest facing a possible death sentence when the covid-19 pandemic first struck but turning it all around, still decorating others' lives despite it all. Jennifer nyikos, coming to you from my home in South Bend, Indiana. Socially isolating. Trying to live our lives and running our business as best we can from home. I started in 2011 as a yard card company decorating for family and friends. Moved on to do neighbors', their families, so forth. Spread smiles, make some money. Put effort into building a business and then the pandemic came. Within a week's time I lost all of my corporate events. Everyone started cancelling one by one. Quitting my business was not an option. I had to find a way to turn it around to make it grow. Be something that I knew it could be. It was time to dust off the yard cards I started with, put the balloons away, forget about corporate clients. Focus on what I could do for my community. We could spread some joy to our nursing homes, hospitals, police, fire. Okay, we're all set, we just finished a great birthday surprise for a little girl who's turning 6. She's going to have rainbows and unicorns tomorrow morning. Okay, so we just fin third yard card for a family that's having an anniversary. He wanted quarantined love. Superexcited. We're going to get out of here before we get caught. We're off to the next one. It all started coming in to do the yard card surprises of course because everyone wants the drive-by birthdays. They're celebrating and they're isolated. We step in, decorate their yard, fill it full of yard cards, it's a win-win. My company is surviving because of it and people are enjoying it and it's spreading smiles and joy and hope. I'd like to encourage everyone to do the same thing. When you can't do what you're meant to do, what your business goals are, just pivot. Just change. Just jump in and do something that makes a difference that make a difference, keeps you alive, that keeps the community alive. Spreading joy and hope. We thank Jennifer for her story. We wish her continued success.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.