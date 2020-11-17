Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for Soothing sight of flamingos
You. Yeah okay. And oh. Okay. And I. Okay. Okay okay. Okay. News. It's. Are okay. Okay. Okay.
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"1:36","description":"Take time out of your day to enjoy the soothing view of flamingos relaxing in a lake.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Lifestyle","id":"74255109","title":"Soothing sight of flamingos","url":"/Lifestyle/video/soothing-sight-flamingos-74255109"}